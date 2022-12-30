Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

LOW traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.05. 27,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,221. The company has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $260.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

