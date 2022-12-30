Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 8,921 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.56% of Certara worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERT. Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Insider Activity

Certara Stock Performance

In other news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,017,803 shares of company stock worth $450,292,082. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Certara stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 6,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,343. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.