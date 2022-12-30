Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 828,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Hercules Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 86.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 131,217 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.5% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 641,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 117,733 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

HTGC remained flat at $13.30 on Friday. 6,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,596. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 450.01%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

