Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 407,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,481 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 49.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,275,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,695. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

