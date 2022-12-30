Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $25.11 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,315 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,626 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up approximately 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $25,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,959.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,959.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $236,096.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,707. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TCBI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. 1,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,744. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $264.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.