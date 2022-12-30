Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 493,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.64% of National Bank worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 104.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.26. 899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $86.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,168,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,225. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

