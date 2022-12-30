Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 16,957 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $426.52. 8,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,977. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $420.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.