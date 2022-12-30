Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 17,143 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,247,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,983,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 316,728 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $2,416,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 521,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 205,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 14,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,471. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.06 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

