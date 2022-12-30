Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 235,441 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,441 shares during the period. Paycor HCM comprises 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Paycor HCM worth $28,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 161.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter worth about $25,562,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 115.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Stock Down 1.1 %

PYCR traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,536. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.37 million.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYCR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.