Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Belden worth $19,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Belden by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BDC traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $72.86. 1,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Belden Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.