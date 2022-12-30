Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes $16.57 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 346,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Tandem Diabetes Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $153.95.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

