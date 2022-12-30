Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

MOO traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,286. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.32.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.