Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after buying an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,629,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.20.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $312.02. 3,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.64. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

