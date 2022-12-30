Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 57,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,488,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

NYSE ACN traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,310. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $416.95. The company has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.08 and its 200-day moving average is $282.80.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

