Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 96 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $552.18. 15,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $517.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $675.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.