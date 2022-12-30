Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading Down 2.9%

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 45,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 166,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Grid Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.24 million and a PE ratio of 16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15.

Grid Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.