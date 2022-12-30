Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Up 65.7% in December

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,947,300 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the November 30th total of 2,381,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,868.3 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
GRBMF remained flat at $4.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.71.
About Grupo Bimbo
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Bimbo (GRBMF)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.