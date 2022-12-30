Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Up 65.7% in December

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,947,300 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the November 30th total of 2,381,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,868.3 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

GRBMF remained flat at $4.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

About Grupo Bimbo

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks, and confectionery products. It provides its products under approximately 100 brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.