G&S Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,311 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 41,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 176,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.8% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,024,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $265.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

