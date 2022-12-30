G&S Capital LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises about 1.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth $57,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.75.

HSY opened at $233.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.33 and its 200 day moving average is $225.90. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $190.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,600. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

