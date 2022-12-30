G&S Capital LLC Has $586,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,096 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,665 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE EOG opened at $128.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $88.29 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.44 and its 200-day moving average is $122.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

