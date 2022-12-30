GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $383.33 million and $4,471.70 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

