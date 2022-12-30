GYEN (GYEN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $585,689.25

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $40.79 million and approximately $585,689.25 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

