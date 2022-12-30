Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 16,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 546,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on HASI. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 107.91%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Osborne acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,734.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

