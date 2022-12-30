Head to Head Analysis: Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC)

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valens presently has a consensus target price of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 213.13%. Given Valens’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74% Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Valens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Glucose Health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million 1.69 -$39.11 million ($2.51) -0.26 Glucose Health $290,000.00 33.91 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Glucose Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valens.

Summary

Glucose Health beats Valens on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Glucose Health

(Get Rating)

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

