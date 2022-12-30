Head to Head Comparison: Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International 12.60% 9.41% 6.54% HealthStream 3.52% 2.75% 1.88%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Tremor International has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tremor International and HealthStream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $341.95 million 1.38 $73.22 million $0.26 25.19 HealthStream $256.71 million 2.97 $5.84 million $0.30 83.00

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than HealthStream. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tremor International and HealthStream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 1 3 0 2.75 HealthStream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tremor International presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.74%. HealthStream has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.63%. Given Tremor International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tremor International is more favorable than HealthStream.

Summary

Tremor International beats HealthStream on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services. It also provides applications for learning, performance appraisal, competency management, disclosure management, clinical assessment and development, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, the company offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, it provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution; and NurseGrid Mobile for nurse managers. The company offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. HealthStream, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

