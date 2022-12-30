Head to Head Comparison: Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hyperfine and Trimedyne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyperfine currently has a consensus price target of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 394.31%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Trimedyne.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and Trimedyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hyperfine and Trimedyne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 40.93 -$64.85 million ($3.59) -0.24 Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trimedyne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperfine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Trimedyne on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings. Hyperfine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Trimedyne

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

