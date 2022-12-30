Head-To-Head Survey: CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) & Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Seven & i pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CyberAgent and Seven & i’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $4.44 billion 1.00 N/A N/A N/A Seven & i $78.49 billion 0.48 $1.90 billion $1.12 19.06

Profitability

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent.

This table compares CyberAgent and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A Seven & i 2.23% 8.67% 3.02%

Volatility & Risk

CyberAgent has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven & i has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CyberAgent and Seven & i, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberAgent 0 0 0 0 N/A Seven & i 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Seven & i beats CyberAgent on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

