Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,500 shares, a growth of 452.6% from the November 30th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Healthcare Triangle from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Healthcare Triangle Trading Up 2.8 %

HCTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,998. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Healthcare Triangle has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 52.58% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,080,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.81% of Healthcare Triangle as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.