Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $933.76 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $933.76 million and $24.33 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024820 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007623 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003594 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,136,978,704 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,037,575,181.433506 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03861537 USD and is down -5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $24,778,283.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.