HedgeTrade One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,950.13 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $32.11 million and $7,950.13 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $865.23 or 0.05248245 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00497134 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,856.52 or 0.29458185 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.