HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Sells $211,675.20 in Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 5.3 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on DINO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

