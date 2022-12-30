HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.35

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.68 million, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHLA. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 609,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 215,325 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,806,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 164,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 103,808 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

