HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $163.22

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.22 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 164.22 ($1.98). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 164 ($1.98), with a volume of 1,812,991 shares.

HICL Infrastructure Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 961.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.16.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

HICL Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About HICL Infrastructure

In other HICL Infrastructure news, insider Martin Pugh purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £21,700 ($26,188.75).

(Get Rating)

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.