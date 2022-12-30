HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Down 87.8% in December

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the November 30th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

HLS Therapeutics stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

