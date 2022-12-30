Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of HMLP opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $308.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Höegh LNG Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 398,791 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 106,885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 85,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 66,687 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

