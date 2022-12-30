holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.00 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. holoride has a total market cap of $17.00 million and $74,218.46 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, holoride has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.99 or 0.07227281 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00030577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00065128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00056571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024678 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007647 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001562 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03611086 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $77,840.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

