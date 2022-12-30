Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.15. 11,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,382. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

