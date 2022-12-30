iExec RLC Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.01 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $100.96 million and $8.01 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00007516 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00035925 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005980 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018272 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00226971 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000092 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.29801293 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $9,051,291.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

