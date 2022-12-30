IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.03

Shares of IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.03 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.52). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.48), with a volume of 24,623 shares.
IG Design Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £119.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,033.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04.
About IG Design Group
IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides celebrations products, including greetings cards, gift wraps, Christmas crackers, gift bags, and partyware products, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, calendars and diaries, as well as food and non-food gifts.
