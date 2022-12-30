Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $1,381,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $219.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average of $202.88. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

