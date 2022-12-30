Independent Investors Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Independent Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 500.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 89.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

About Baxter International



Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.



