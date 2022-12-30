Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $566.63

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 566.63 ($6.84) and traded as high as GBX 623.80 ($7.53). Informa shares last traded at GBX 616.60 ($7.44), with a volume of 1,914,306 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.45) to GBX 750 ($9.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.24) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.05) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.45) to GBX 725 ($8.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($7.72) to GBX 650 ($7.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 700 ($8.45).

Informa Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The stock has a market cap of £8.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4,130.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 594.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 567.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

