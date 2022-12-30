Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Informa Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IFJPY opened at $14.93 on Friday. Informa has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.45) to GBX 725 ($8.75) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 730 ($8.81) to GBX 735 ($8.87) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Informa from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 770 ($9.29) in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

