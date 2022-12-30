Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in AppFolio by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AppFolio by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AppFolio by 46.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.75.

AppFolio Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ APPF opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $127.74.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $58,102.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $58,102.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $63,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,238,184.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,895 over the last 90 days. 22.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

