Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.