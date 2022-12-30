Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 325 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Up 1.7 %

BCE opened at $44.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.