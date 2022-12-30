Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 94 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $348.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $334.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

