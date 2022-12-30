Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Innodata Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ INOD opened at $2.95 on Monday. Innodata has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.99.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
See Also
