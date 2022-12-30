Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Shares Down 1.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 67 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

