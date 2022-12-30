Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Shares Down 1.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 67 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.30.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL)
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.