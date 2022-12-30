Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Inrad Optics Stock Performance
Inrad Optics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Inrad Optics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.17 and a beta of -0.28.
Inrad Optics Company Profile
